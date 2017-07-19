Advertising

Movie star Melissa McCarthy, whose first major role was playing Sookie St. James on Gilmore Girls, experienced a small-world moment while vacationing this week in Greece: she ran into actor Yanic Truesdale, who played Michel Gerard on the show.

That's weird, right??? McCarthy and Truesdale's characters were constantly quibbling on the show (obv they were each jealous of the other's friendship with Lorelai), but it turns out IRL they are BFF. Or at least, it would appear as such from this Instagram post Truesdale shared yesterday from their chance encounter:

I love when this happens! By coincidence, we both booked @melissamccarthy a vacation at the same time in Greece! #magicaltiming #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

"I love when this happens!" he wrote. It seems like a pretty odd coincidence for two past co-workers to bump into each other in a country halfway across the world (McCarthy and Truesdale live in Los Angeles and Montreal, Canada, respectively). The only possible explanation is that there is a higher power determining all of our fates and they are a Gilmore Girls fan.

Either that, or it's just a great hotel and July is a popular time to go on vacation. It must be the first explanation.

Also Truesdale happened to be prepping for the impromptu reunion. Because two days before bumping into Sookie Melissa McCarthy, he Instagrammed about Lorelai Lauren Graham's new book:

Catching up on my reading in Greece. At last a vacation! Proud of my friend Lauren for her funny and entertaining new book! #talentedactress #friendship #bestvacations A post shared by Yanic Truesdale (@yanic_truesdale) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:30am PDT

Well, this has been fun. Now we have to return to a world where Gilmore Girls is not real life. Wahhhhhhhh.

