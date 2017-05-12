Advertising

The news has been absolutely crazy this week, so here's something we all deserve: This week's SNL host Melissa McCarthy riding in on Sean Spicer's podium to save us all.

McCarthy was spotted on Friday, decked out in full Spicer attire, riding a motorized podium through the streets of New York City. Thankfully, because we live in the digital age, people pulled out their iPhone and shared glorious videos to social media.

Melissa McCarthy has the Sean Spicer podium on 58th Street right now #SNL pic.twitter.com/RO6GJExpkA — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

The things you see in New York City. Melissa McCarthy riding Sean Spicer's podium through Midtown #SNL pic.twitter.com/BEorGZ15yS — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) May 12, 2017

Um, Melissa McCarthy is filming outside the CNN building in NYC pic.twitter.com/Az7AeWNrT3 — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) May 12, 2017

Sean Spicer has spent the week hiding in bushes, so we can only imagine what Melissa McCarthy has in store for us on SNL this week. Is it Saturday yet?

