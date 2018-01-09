Meryl Streep on Mariah Carey at the Globes: "B*tch stole my seat."

Don't mess with Meryl Streep, apparently. The highly acclaimed and seemingly perfect actress sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to talk about the Golden Globes and filling out a White House with celebrities. Jimmy then introduced a touchier subject: that of Mariah Carey stealing Meryl Streep's seat at the Golden Globes. "I came over and there she was next to Spielberg sucking up," Meryl explained.

Start from the beginning to hear Meryl chat Oprah 2020. Skip to 1:32 to hear the gossip on Mariah Carey.

"Bitch stole my seat."

The new tagline for 2018.

Mariah has already apologized because she dare not tread on the toes of the formidable Meryl Streep .

Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg 😮😮 Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat... — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Uh why is Mariah Carey saying "loo"? Is she doing a Madonna and becoming British?