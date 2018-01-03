Meryl Streep calls out Melania and Ivanka Trump for their silence on #MeToo.

Seventeen-time Oscar loser and three-time winner Meryl Streep has been criticized for starring in Harvey Weinstein's films while he ran his covert, efficient sexual harassment operation.

In an new interview with The New York Times, Streep addressed the scandal, and those who accuser her of being silent—and therefore, complicit. Street artist Sabo, who considers himself the "conservative Banksy," posted ominous signs around Los Angeles saying "she knew."

Streep told the Times that she doesn't have "the Twitter thing," and was initially startled by people anxiously awaiting her response.

"It really underlined my own sense of cluelessness," she said, "and also how evil, deeply evil, and duplicitous, a person he was, yet such a champion of really great work."

Asked about what she thinks about the fact that people were waiting for her to speak, Streep called on more powerful, high profile people to join the chorus (emphasis mine):