Meryl Streep responds to Rose McGowan calling her a hypocrite on Harvey Weinstein: 'I wasn't deliberately silent.'

A few days ago, Rose McGowan tweeted about the "hypocrisy" of actresses partaking in the Golden Globes black gown protest while remaining relatively silent on Harvey Weinstein. McGowan specifically named Meryl Streep as one of those actresses whom McGowan felt had not spoken out enough regarding Weinstein. "YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy," McGowan tweeted. McGowan's good friend Amber Tamblyn then got involved, sharing that she did not support her friend's statement.

Now, in a statement shared with Huffington Post, Meryl Streep has spoken out. (All emphases are mine.)

It hurt to be attacked by Rose McGowan in banner headlines this weekend, but I want to let her know I did not know about Weinstein’s crimes, not in the 90s when he attacked her, or through subsequent decades when he proceeded to attack others.

I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening.

I don’t know where Harvey lives, nor has he ever been to my home.

I have never in my life been invited to his hotel room.

I have been to his office once, for a meeting with Wes Craven for Music of the Heart in 1998.

HW distributed movies I made with other people.

HW was not a filmmaker; he was often a producer, primarily a marketer of films made by other people- some of them great, some not great. But not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the 90s, other women before and others after, until they told us. We did not know that women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers.