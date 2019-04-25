28 of the funniest, messiest comments celebs left on each others' Instagrams this month.

28 of the funniest, messiest comments celebs left on each others' Instagrams this month.
may wilkerson
Apr 25, 2019@3:02 PM
Advertising

Celebrities: they don't give a f*ck. JUST like us! Kidding, I give approximately a million fucks, last time I counted. But if I were rich and famous, you better believe I'd let it all hang out, airing out my personal life on social media for the world to judge, gawk at, and envy. Because who cares what the public thinks when you drive a Ferrari and have a private pool??

28 of the funniest, messiest comments celebs left on each others' Instagrams this month.

The popular Instagram account commentsbycelebs takes advantage of the fact that, as the bio says, "even famous people love famous people." Celebrities love to leave salacious, intimate, petty, and even mean, comments on their own and their friends' Instagram accounts, as if that shit isn't public (and free!). The paparazzi may be out of a job soon because celebrities are doing all the work themselves. Here are some of the messiest comments celebs left on Instagram for the world to see, in the past month alone.

Thank you for your service to the community, celebs!!!!!!!! Watch out, TMZ. They're coming for your jobs.

1) Miley Cyrus has wedding dress regrets.

Vow renewal outfit inspired by @madonna. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

2) Chrissy Teigen loves to masturbatie.

Who doesn't. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

3) Seth Rogen does NOT want to be horny.

Advertising

Roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

4) Squadgoals.

Nice to see you on board, @parishilton. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

5) Chris Noth is probably high right now.

That’s our guy. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

6) Hilaria, blink twice if you need help.

Roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

7) Tyler the Creator, not Tyler the He-Ate-Her.

Lmao. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

8) John Mayer is regular.

He makes a good point. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

9) Kylie & Travis are in to GoT roleplay.

A little GoT roleplay to spice things up. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

10) Uh oh, someone's coming for "MY WIFE."

Roundup✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

11) The Leo LiLo knows is pro-climate change.

Idk Linds, seems pretty on brand for him. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

12) Justin HATES the Jets.

Well that escalated quickly. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

13) Gwynn's titties still got it.

Let's hear it for 40's titties. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

14) Lili Reinhart is not sure how that got there.

Was wondering the same thing. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

15) No surprises here.

Roundup ✨ #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

16) WHO MAKES THEM THO???

Wait so do we know who makes them. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

17) Gather round for a group convo about Sandra Oh's big naturals.

We were all thinking it. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

18) Chrissy is the DILF gatekeeper.

Ask, and you shall receive. (Swipe) #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

19) ARE YOU GOING, THO?

20) These two are in to some freaky shit.

Honestly, same. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

21) You tell 'em, Busy!

💪🏻 @busyphilipps #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

22) Relax, he's not a thin-skinned egomaniac....he's a comedian!

*Update to previous post #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

23) KENDRA, WATCH OUT.

Sunday night Teigen roundup. #WeeklyChrissy #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

24) Burn those sheets, bro.

Good looking out, @justinbieber. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

25) Keep yer head up, Linds (and maybe delete Instagram).

It's okay Linds, you'll get em next time. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

26) Don't judge a Katie Couric by her cover.

Roundup 💫 #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

Advertising

27) Pattie's not ready to be a grandma.

Thrilled to put an end to this narrative. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on

28) MOMMMMMMMMMMMM.

STAY MESSY FOREVER, CELEBS.

Advertising
© Copyright 2019 Someecards, Inc
 