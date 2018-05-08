The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
April Lavalle
May 08, 2018@11:25 AM
Advertising

The annual MET Gala was on Monday night, and you know what that means: celebrities were given a free pass to be as extra as possible on the red carpet. This years theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" (a.k.a 'Church'), and the fashion for the event could basically be summed up in two words: headpieces and trains. Just so, so many headpieces and trains.

Here is this year's best and worst dressed list, but heed this disclaimer: I had to Google the words 'haute couture' fairly recently, so I basically have no idea what I'm talking about. Yell at me in the comments if you disagree!

BEST: Zendaya

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
This Joan of Arc-inspired look is on fire.
Getty Images

WORST: Jared Leto

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
This is what happens when you wear your grandma's blouse, your mom's table runner, and your dad's shoes to the MET gala.
Getty Images

BEST: Cardi B

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
The rapper looked positively ethereal in this heavily beaded gown and headpiece, but her best accessory was her baby bump.
Getty Images

WORST: Greta Gertwig

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
How do you solve a problem like this dress?
Getty Images
Advertising

BEST: Katy Perry

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
The Victoria's Secret angels are shaking right now.
Getty Images

WORST: Amal and George Clooney

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Amal's outfit is like the fashion version of a mullet: business in the front, party in the back.
Getty Images

BEST: Nick Jonas

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
For some reason, this Littlefinger cosplay is totally doing it for us.
Getty Images

WORST: Madonna

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
The braids, the droopy skirt, the fishnet mask...there is a lot going on here, and none of it is good.
Getty Images
Advertising

BEST: Rihanna

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Move aside, Young Pope. Here comes Hot Pope.
Getty Images

WORST: Selena Gomez

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
WHO DID SELENA DIRTY LIKE THIS? This saggy nightgown is just not flattering.
Getty Images

BEST: Gigi Hadid

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Hadid looks like a stunning stained glass window we could stare at all day.
Getty Images

WORST: Douzen Kroes

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
I truly don't know who this woman is, but please send her dress back to 2004.
Getty Images
Advertising

BEST: Priyanka Chopra

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Why pick between a head piece and a train when you can have both?
Getty Images

WORST: Ashley Graham

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
When you have senior prom at 7 and the MET Gala at 8.
Getty Images

BEST: Shailene Woodley

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Woodley also gave her take on Joan of Arc in this metallic mini dress.
Getty Images

WORST: Tracee Ellis Ross

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
Did no one tell Tracee Ellis Ross the theme of the event?
Getty Images
Advertising

BEST: Chadwick Boseman

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
We kneel at the altar of the 'Black Panther' star's look.
Getty Images

WORST: Kendall Jenner

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
It is nearly impossible for Kendall Jenner to look bad, but her mummy costume was really confusing.
Getty Images

BEST: Blake Lively

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
God bless Blake Lively.
Getty Images

WORST: Kylie Jenner

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
The other Jenner sister also missed the memo on this year's theme.
Getty Images
Advertising

WORST: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
These two look like they are part of a bridal party. A really boring bridal party.
Getty Images

BEST: Lena Waithe

The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.
YES LENA, send that message to the Catholic church!!!!
Getty Images
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc