The best and worst looks from the MET Gala as determined by someone with exactly one pair of pants.

The annual MET Gala was on Monday night, and you know what that means: celebrities were given a free pass to be as extra as possible on the red carpet. This years theme was "
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" (a.k.a 'Church'), and the fashion for the event could basically be summed up in two words: headpieces and trains. Just so, so many headpieces and trains.
Here is this year's best and worst dressed list, but heed this disclaimer: I had to Google the words 'haute couture' fairly recently, so I basically have no idea what I'm talking about. Yell at me in the comments if you disagree!
BEST: Zendaya
This Joan of Arc-inspired look is on fire.
WORST: Jared Leto
This is what happens when you wear your grandma's blouse, your mom's table runner, and your dad's shoes to the MET gala.
BEST: Cardi B
The rapper looked positively ethereal in this heavily beaded gown and headpiece, but her best accessory was her baby bump.
WORST: Greta Gertwig
How do you solve a problem like this dress?
BEST: Katy Perry
The Victoria's Secret angels are shaking right now.
WORST: Amal and George Clooney
Amal's outfit is like the fashion version of a mullet: business in the front, party in the back.
BEST: Nick Jonas
For some reason, this Littlefinger cosplay is totally doing it for us.
WORST: Madonna
The braids, the droopy skirt, the fishnet mask...there is a lot going on here, and none of it is good.
BEST: Rihanna
Move aside, Young Pope. Here comes Hot Pope.
WORST: Selena Gomez
WHO DID SELENA DIRTY LIKE THIS? This saggy nightgown is just not flattering.
BEST: Gigi Hadid
Hadid looks like a stunning stained glass window we could stare at all day.
WORST: Douzen Kroes
I truly don't know who this woman is, but please send her dress back to 2004.
BEST: Priyanka Chopra
Why pick between a head piece and a train when you can have both?
WORST: Ashley Graham
When you have senior prom at 7 and the MET Gala at 8.
BEST: Shailene Woodley
Woodley also gave her take on Joan of Arc in this metallic mini dress.
WORST: Tracee Ellis Ross
Did no one tell Tracee Ellis Ross the theme of the event?
BEST: Chadwick Boseman
We kneel at the altar of the 'Black Panther' star's look.
WORST: Kendall Jenner
It is nearly impossible for Kendall Jenner to look bad, but her mummy costume was really confusing.
BEST: Blake Lively
God bless Blake Lively.
WORST: Kylie Jenner
The other Jenner sister also missed the memo on this year's theme.
WORST: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
These two look like they are part of a bridal party. A really boring bridal party.
BEST: Lena Waithe
YES LENA, send that message to the Catholic church!!!!
