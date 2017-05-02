Advertising
The 2017 Met Gala offered a glorious array of shiny, spikey outfits on the red carpet on Monday...but the real fun is what happens behind the scenes. An eclectic cavalcade of celebrities all invited into the same room leads to some adorable fawning and some good fodder for fanfiction. The event had a "No Selfie" Rule in order to maintain some of its classiness, but many celebs broke it, and it was worth it.
1. Kylie Jenner gave Ellen's iconic Oscar selfie a run for its money.
2. J.Lo quoted Annie.
3. Lily Collins passed out in the tub.
4. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made it red carpet official.
5. Nicki Minaj fangirled over Mary Kate and Ashley, as you would.
6. And she was psyched to meet the Reynoldses, too.
7. And she glamorously passed out in the car.
8. Katy Perry modeled a psychadelic trip.
9. Tracee Ellis Ross took a profile pic.
10. Serena Williams pranced down the hall for a glorious Night at the Museum reboot.
11. Ruby Rose bragged about getting to chill with Donald Glover.
12. Miranda Kerr showed what it's like to be hounded by the paparazzi and it's actually pretty terrifying.
13. Humans of New York profiled Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds like they'e normals.
14. Mindy Kaling broke the "no selfies" rule for Hasan Minhaj.
15. And a glorious photo of an Indian supergroup.
16. Nick Jonas snooped on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.
17. And walked the red carpet with Priyanka Chopra.
18. Ashton Sanders boomeranged with the cool kids.
19. Lupita Nyong'o modelled her impressive eyelids.
20. Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Campbell, and Jessica Chastain all hung out without you.
21. Solange and her train strolled through the sculptures.
22. Celine Dion did her best Dirty Dancing.
23. Lena Dunham stalked Joe Jonas.
24. Sarah Paulson Vogued for Madonna.
25. Rami Malek, Riz Ahmed and Donald Glover stared right into your soul.
26. Chrissy and John were Chrissy and John.
27. Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore, and Kerry Washington are a powerful Girl Group.
28. The Jonas Brothers smolder like no other.
29. Some models couldn't make it down the stairs.
