The 2017 Met Gala offered a glorious array of shiny, spikey outfits on the red carpet on Monday...but the real fun is what happens behind the scenes. An eclectic cavalcade of celebrities all invited into the same room leads to some adorable fawning and some good fodder for fanfiction. The event had a "No Selfie" Rule in order to maintain some of its classiness, but many celebs broke it, and it was worth it.

1. Kylie Jenner gave Ellen's iconic Oscar selfie a run for its money.

annual bathroom selfie

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

2. J.Lo quoted Annie.

You're never fully dressed without a smile... #metball2017

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

3. Lily Collins passed out in the tub.

Clean up on aisle 4...

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

4. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made it red carpet official.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

5. Nicki Minaj fangirled over Mary Kate and Ashley, as you would.

Omg I'm gagging 😍 #MetGala2017

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

6. And she was psyched to meet the Reynoldses, too.

#MetGala2017 I can't. Omg

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

7. And she glamorously passed out in the car.

8. Katy Perry modeled a psychadelic trip.

9. Tracee Ellis Ross took a profile pic.

10. Serena Williams pranced down the hall for a glorious Night at the Museum reboot.

Become one with the #metball at night. @versace_official @donatella_versace gown

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

11. Ruby Rose bragged about getting to chill with Donald Glover.

My date was the most handsome date of all. #burberry #metball

A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

12. Miranda Kerr showed what it's like to be hounded by the paparazzi and it's actually pretty terrifying.

On my way to the Met ✨

A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on

13. Humans of New York profiled Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds like they'e normals.

14. Mindy Kaling broke the "no selfies" rule for Hasan Minhaj.

Completely illegal selfie of me and my talented little cousin @hasanminhaj at the #metgala

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

15. And a glorious photo of an Indian supergroup.

16. Nick Jonas snooped on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

These two ❤️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

17. And walked the red carpet with Priyanka Chopra.

With the lovely @priyankachopra in our @ralphlauren looks for the #metgala2017

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

18. Ashton Sanders boomeranged with the cool kids.

Homies

A post shared by Ashton Durrand Sanders (@ashtondsanders) on

19. Lupita Nyong'o modelled her impressive eyelids.

Orange is the new black. @prada @tiffanyandco #METBALL

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

20. Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Campbell, and Jessica Chastain all hung out without you.

21. Solange and her train strolled through the sculptures.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on

22. Celine Dion did her best Dirty Dancing.

#TheMet #MetGala #MetGala2017 #MetKawakubo #Versace #AtelierVersace #CélineDion

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

23. Lena Dunham stalked Joe Jonas.

fatal attraction

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

24. Sarah Paulson Vogued for Madonna.

25. Rami Malek, Riz Ahmed and Donald Glover stared right into your soul.

26. Chrissy and John were Chrissy and John.

#MetGala2017

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

27. Elizabeth Banks, Mandy Moore, and Kerry Washington are a powerful Girl Group.

28. The Jonas Brothers smolder like no other.

Just sippin on some water 😏

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

29. Some models couldn't make it down the stairs.

