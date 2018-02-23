'Black Panther' star Michael B. Jordan's charming response to a Twitter troll will win you over.

If Fruitvale, Parenthood, Creed or Black Panther didn't make you love Michael B. Jordan, his response to a troll might do it for you.

A Twitter user smack-talked Jordan with some straight up lies, and some truths.

Michael B Jordan Is A 5’9” Adult Man That Loves Anime & Lives With His Parents....Y’all Told Me All Of Those Things Were Unacceptable Though — Chris (@chrisfrom_216) February 22, 2018

Jordan didn't take to the tweet well.

Jordan addressed the tweet in a simple and truthful way that makes this response a general win (and a hilarious one at that).

First of All I’m 6ft and they live with ME, put some respeck on my name. LOL...aaaand goku & naruto are real ones 🙌🏾 lol https://t.co/QspyHD2zwH — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) February 23, 2018

Yes, Michael B. Jordan is an anime nerd but he is tall and his parents live with him.

People responded with joy (except for some anime fans who were disappointed that Jordan referenced Dragon Ball Z instead of a deeper cut).