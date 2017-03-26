Advertising

Standup comedian Michael Che, known for hosting Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment, isn't afraid to tell Bostonians he thinks they live in the "most racist city" he's ever been to.

The Root reports that last week the comedian defended comments he made during a "Weekend Update" segment back in January when doing a standup show at Boston University. The crowd, which was probably mostly filled with drunk, upper middle class white kids (the tuition for BU is $49K per year), maybe didn't know how to take his comments. But Che told it like it is. He explained his reasoning for never apologizing for making controversial statements by saying he's just following our country's role models: "I’m just trying to be more presidential."

Advertising

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-snl-2016-3o6ZsYaroclUUKxzl6

The comment in question was a joke that Che made about the super bowl. "I just want to relax, turn my brain off, and watch the blackest city in America beat the most racist city I’ve ever been to," he said. After that, Che said he faced a lot of backlash on social media. One woman in particular was especially angry with him, but instead of apologizing Che said back to her, "Talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you." Her response? "Touche." Love when a social media fight turns into a teaching moment and someone walks away feeling like they actually listened for once instead of screaming obscenities into the void.

Advertising

It's frustrating that the real and negative experiences of black Americans make white folks lash out in fear of being called "racist," instead of inspiring them to listen and question their own sources of information. But Che's comments, his willingness to stand by them, and the fact that he asked white Americans to listen to their black friends--and that it worked--is a little bit of good news.

http://giphy.com/gifs/snl-saturday-night-live-season-42-d3mo1I8afCF8IN9e

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.