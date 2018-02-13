Claims of violent abuse from Michael Fassbender's ex-girlfriend resurface: "I could not walk."

Michael Fassbender: good-looking human, great actor, and most recent Hollywood man whose name is being dragged through the mud. An article from The Daily Beast has, in tune with the current mood in Hollywood, resurfaced years old claims made against Michael Fassbender.
The Daily Beast's article centers from a 2010 TMZ post detailing Fassbender's then girlfriend Sunawin Leasi Andrews's petition for a restraining order. The post came out at the same time Fassbender was becoming known through films like Inglorious Basterds. The Daily Beast examined the court documents that TMZ reported.
Andrews, at the time a 36-year-old model, filed a restraining order in 2010 against Fassbender on behalf of herself and her three-year-old and one-and-a-half year old children. In addition, Andrews requested payment for medical bills stemming from an injury Fassbender caused and that Fassbender attend a batterer intervention course.
In the court documents, Andrews described an incident in which Fassbender, who was drinking, became enraged when an ex-boyfriend of Andrews' came up to them at a restaurant. Michael drove Andrews home after dinner. “Michael was driving my car dangerously fast and screaming at me," she wrote. “As we got closer to my house I put my car in stop. Got out walked around the car to pull key from ignition. Michael drove of[f] dragging me along from the car.” Fassbender eventually stopped the car, "after he realized I could not walk and got out of car," Andrews wrote. After awaking “in a deep sweat and pain with vaginal bleeding,”” she "went to the hospital and had a twisted left ankle, blown out left knee cap and a bursted ovarian cyst,” she alleged in the 2010 filing.
Andrews detailed another 2009 incident in which Fassbender, came up to her hotel room after a night of drinking at a film festival. When she went to wake Fassbender up for a panel, she wrote, “He was sleeping in urine." Fassbender, Andrews alleged, turned violent. “I woke him and he began to be violent and threw me over a chair, breaking my nose.” Andrews, whom Beast spoke with on the phone, did not add further comment beyond referencing her court documents.
The Daily Beast pointed out how these old allegations never impacted Fassbender's career, which has flourished since 2009.
Nearly a decade later, it’s hard to pinpoint a single way in which these allegations negatively affected Fassbender’s career, or even find a single profile of the actor that mentions them. Fassbender, who has wrestled with the misogyny and violence of some of his troubled characters in print, has seemingly never been asked to comment on his own past.
The Daily Beast noted a 2016 Guardian article that praised Fassbender's career and public persona. “And all this with barely a misstep (he opted not even to watch the 2010 flop Jonah Hex), nor gossip column indiscretion. It is about as flawless a movie star career as would be possible to perfect.”
Fassbender, who is now 40 and married to 29-year-old Alicia Vikander, has never addressed these old allegations, which are obviously coming to light again due to the current Time's Up era in Hollywood.