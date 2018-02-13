Claims of violent abuse from Michael Fassbender's ex-girlfriend resurface: "I could not walk."

Michael Fassbender: good-looking human, great actor, and most recent Hollywood man whose name is being dragged through the mud. An article from The Daily Beast has, in tune with the current mood in Hollywood, resurfaced years old claims made against Michael Fassbender.

The Daily Beast's article centers from a 2010 TMZ post detailing Fassbender's then girlfriend Sunawin Leasi Andrews's petition for a restraining order. The post came out at the same time Fassbender was becoming known through films like Inglorious Basterds. The Daily Beast examined the court documents that TMZ reported.

Getty Images

Andrews, at the time a 36-year-old model, filed a restraining order in 2010 against Fassbender on behalf of herself and her three-year-old and one-and-a-half year old children. In addition, Andrews requested payment for medical bills stemming from an injury Fassbender caused and that Fassbender attend a batterer intervention course.

In the court documents, Andrews described an incident in which Fassbender, who was drinking, became enraged when an ex-boyfriend of Andrews' came up to them at a restaurant. Michael drove Andrews home after dinner. “Michael was driving my car dangerously fast and screaming at me," she wrote. “As we got closer to my house I put my car in stop. Got out walked around the car to pull key from ignition. Michael drove of[f] dragging me along from the car.” Fassbender eventually stopped the car, "after he realized I could not walk and got out of car," Andrews wrote. After awaking “in a deep sweat and pain with vaginal bleeding,”” she "went to the hospital and had a twisted left ankle, blown out left knee cap and a bursted ovarian cyst,” she alleged in the 2010 filing.