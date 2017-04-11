Advertising

In this video, actor Blake Lively and fashion designer Michael Kors play a game of Fact or Fiction. It's revealed that Michael Kors' mother was the first woman to try out for the NFL, and that Blake Lively's childhood crush was David Letterman. They also reveal what song Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds played while she was in labor—and the answer will make you laugh.

It turns out Ryan Reynolds played Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" while Blake Lively was in labor, which is great, because getting it on is exactly what led to the labor in the first place (side note: apparently that's Michael Kors' favorite song). Lively tells Kors, "My doctor was laughing so hard that I thought she was going to drop our baby."

Check out the video for other random facts about Michael Kors and Blake Lively, like the fact that they both had pets whose names were just numbers.

