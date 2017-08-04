Today is Barack Obama's 56th birthday, and everyone knows your birthday doesn't really happen until your beloved wife Michelle celebrates it in public, preferably over Twitter.
On Friday morning, the former first lady shared her birthday sentiments for her husband with two photos from 2004, when the young senator had just turned 43. It's safe to say that the internet melted down faster than those candles.
Sasha and Maila were just 3-years-old and 6-years-old at the time. Look at them. LOOK.
Happy birthday to a president that you might say some people kinda miss.