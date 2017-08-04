Advertising

Today is Barack Obama's 56th birthday, and everyone knows your birthday doesn't really happen until your beloved wife Michelle celebrates it in public, preferably over Twitter.

Another year older, but the same phenomenal guy I married nearly 25 years ago. Happy birthday, @BarackObama -- we love you so much! pic.twitter.com/3WrcGiKgz1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 4, 2017

On Friday morning, the former first lady shared her birthday sentiments for her husband with two photos from 2004, when the young senator had just turned 43. It's safe to say that the internet melted down faster than those candles.

Literally all of the relationship goals ❤️ — Cole Ledford (@ColeLedford11) August 4, 2017

Advertising

This is a #ObamaDay

So this is a good day pic.twitter.com/rdaURlfIls — ☆Justin Lee☆ (@Justin12393LEE) August 4, 2017

We miss you guys!!! — Author Davis (@AuthorJDavis) August 4, 2017

Me watching from the back wishing I was a part of the Obama family pic.twitter.com/C4YWrewt3U — sweet daddy (@callmedgoodz) August 4, 2017

Advertising

Happy Birthday! We miss you both. Come back. We get it. The prank is over. This story is getting old @BarackObama @MichelleObama Come home! pic.twitter.com/fA2pmb8JPe — S.C. (@DeltaDiva_22) August 4, 2017

Sasha and Maila were just 3-years-old and 6-years-old at the time. Look at them. LOOK.

Advertising

Happy birthday to a president that you might say some people kinda miss.

On #ObamaDay (a.k.a. @BarackObama's bday), let us remember when we a president who respected women and girls https://t.co/UyFjk1fCT8 pic.twitter.com/9niNjPU4Uc — Emma Gray (@emmaladyrose) August 4, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.