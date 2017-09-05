Advertising

Now that her daughter Malia is all moved in at college, Michelle Obama has a little more time on her hands. And what better way to use a free couple of minutes than by dressing up as Beyoncé?

In honor of Beyoncé's 36th birthday (or should we say, her B'Day), which fell on September 4, 18 fabulous women in the singer's life dressed up in an iconic outfit from the "Formation" music video. Each woman posed for a photo shoot, and the pictures were shared on Beyoncé's website as a birthday gift. I mean, can we talk about how goddamn fabulous Michelle Obama looks?

Michelle Obama showing love to Beyoncé for her birthday is my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/Jj9uGmkx6Z — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 4, 2017

Seriously, when is Michelle Obama's album dropping?

Besides Obama, others to don the signature hat, super-long braids, off-the-shoulder-shirt, dark lipstick, and chunky necklace include former band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Jay Z's mom Gloria Carter, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson, tennis pro and new mama Serena Williams, and even Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyoncé's family and friends recreate her iconic "Formation" look for her birthday #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/hxyrZeOGUF — Rap-Up (@RapUp) September 4, 2017

The sudden release of the photos totally shook the internet, and fans of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama couldn't believe their eyes.

Michelle Obama paying tribute to Beyoncé cleared my skin, watered my crops and added 20 years to my life pic.twitter.com/zK5tlpwdk0 — Alex (@Ale_Alex72815) September 4, 2017

Beyoncé really got the one and only Michelle Obama to imitate her Formation ensemble for her birthday. You won, sis. You won. — I. (@ivorieeee_) September 5, 2017

Michelle Obama as Beyoncé in Formation extended my life expectancy and paid off my credit card bills 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/cKjVy7TwIw — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) September 4, 2017

Michelle Obama & Serena Willams as Beyonce in Formation OMG MY LIFE IS LITERALLY AT 100 PERCENT! — Fuck Donald Trump (@BitchMe2TheFuck) September 4, 2017

Truly, we are blessed to be alive at the same time as Michelle Obama and Beyoncé.

To see all the photos, visit Beyoncé's website. Then, go treat yo'self to 18 viewings of the "Formation" video, one in honor of each badass woman.

