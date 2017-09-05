Now that her daughter Malia is all moved in at college, Michelle Obama has a little more time on her hands. And what better way to use a free couple of minutes than by dressing up as Beyoncé?
In honor of Beyoncé's 36th birthday (or should we say, her B'Day), which fell on September 4, 18 fabulous women in the singer's life dressed up in an iconic outfit from the "Formation" music video. Each woman posed for a photo shoot, and the pictures were shared on Beyoncé's website as a birthday gift. I mean, can we talk about how goddamn fabulous Michelle Obama looks?
Seriously, when is Michelle Obama's album dropping?
Besides Obama, others to don the signature hat, super-long braids, off-the-shoulder-shirt, dark lipstick, and chunky necklace include former band mates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Jay Z's mom Gloria Carter, Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson, tennis pro and new mama Serena Williams, and even Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.
The sudden release of the photos totally shook the internet, and fans of Beyoncé and Michelle Obama couldn't believe their eyes.
Truly, we are blessed to be alive at the same time as Michelle Obama and Beyoncé.
To see all the photos, visit Beyoncé's website. Then, go treat yo'self to 18 viewings of the "Formation" video, one in honor of each badass woman.