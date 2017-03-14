Advertising

Applying for college is nerve-wracking, but something tells us 17-year-old Black-ish star Yara Shahidi won't have too much trouble. She's smart, talented and a social activist. Oh, and Michelle Obama wrote her recommendation letter.

According to Us Weekly, Shahidi first met the 44th first lady back in October, when they both appeared at Glamour magazine's International Day of the Girl event in Washington, D.C.

"She is very amazing and such a supporter, which is something very surreal to say," Yara Shahidi said of Michelle Obama in an interview with W Magazine. In addition to writing her a recommendation, Shahidi says that Obama gave her a "go get 'em tiger" pat on the back before she took her AP exams.

Shahidi told W Magazine that all of her college applications have been sent in, and she hopes to double major in African-American studies and sociology. (Damn. You go girl.)

