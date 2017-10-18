Singer Michelle Williams discloses that she was suicidal during her Destiny's Child days.

Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child first publicly opened up about her battle with depression back in 2013. Four years later, she is opening up even more, disclosing that she felt suicidal during her Destiny's Child days.

As noted by People, the singer was a guest host on talk show The Talk this week, and she took a moment to discuss the mental health struggles she has faced since days performing with the girl group over two decades years ago.

“I think at the age of 25, had I had a name to what I was feeling at the time, I would have disclosed that I’ve been suffering from depression,” Williams said on The Talk. "I didn't know until my 30s what was going on...I've been suffering since the age of...between 13-15. At that age, I didn't know what to call it."

She continued by explaining that even though she appeared to have it all together, she was battling demons inside.

"So many people are walking around acting like they've got it all together, and they're suffering. So for years, I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” Michelle Williams continued. “When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘Y'all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?' So I was like, maybe I was just tired.”