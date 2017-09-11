Advertising

Many parents take it upon themselves to pass family stories and heirlooms down to their children. For Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, that apparently means dressing your kids in T-shirts with your faces on it.

On Monday, Ashton Kutcher uploaded a photo of 10-month-old son Dimitri's outfit. He's wearing a That 70s Show T-shirt featuring his mom and dad. "Yes this is my son's outfit today," he captioned the photo. Kutcher added the hashtags "#that70sshow" and "#kelsoandjackieforever."

Yes,this Is my son's outfit today. #that70sshow #kelsoandjackieforever A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 11, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

The shirt has a photo of Kunis and Kutcher dressed as their That 70s Show characters, Jackie and Kelso, and says "Hello Wisconsin," a nod to the show's theme song.

Is it a bold move to dress your child in shirts with your faces on it? Sure. Is it also a hilarious move? You bet. And after having their second baby, Kutcher and Kunis are looking for alternate ways to be entertained. Kunis recently told E! News that her social life is a little different now that she has a second kid.

"My girlfriends and I went out to dinner a month ago and I got home at 10:30 from a dinner and I had three penicillins which is a delicious, delicious beverage," Kunis said. "[I was] hammered. Three drinks, I am now a very cheap date."

And it seems wild date nights with her husband are also a thing of the past.

"No, because in the morning we still have kids," Kunis told E! News. "Your date night can't be that wild because at 7 in the morning you still have, ‘Mama' and you're like, 'What? I'm up.'"

So now they dress their kids in old That 70s Show merch. That's fun too!

