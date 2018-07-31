Mila Kunis reveals how she finally got together with Ashton Kutcher and it's something out of a movie.

We've really seen Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher grow up before our very eyes— first as co-stars on That '70s Show, then as a couple, then as parents. It's been quite a journey! But not many know how their goals-worthy relationship began.

In an appearance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the uber-private Kunis opened up about she and Kutcher went from friends to lovers:

"I did a movie called Friends with Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached," explained Kunis. "We lived our movies out. We were like, 'Let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great."

And, just like in their respective movies, the two started developing feelings for each other.

That's when Mila ended things:

"I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, 'You know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm going to walk away before it becomes too much.' And he was like, 'Got it.'"