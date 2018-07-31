Mila Kunis reveals how she finally got together with Ashton Kutcher and it's something out of a movie.

We've really seen Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher grow up before our very eyes— first as co-stars on That '70s Show, then as a couple, then as parents. It's been quite a journey! But not many know how their goals-worthy relationship began.
In an appearance on the WTF podcast with Marc Maron, the uber-private Kunis opened up about she and Kutcher went from friends to lovers:
"I did a movie called Friends with Benefits. He did a movie that was very similar called No Strings Attached," explained Kunis. "We lived our movies out. We were like, 'Let's just hook up. Let's have fun. We're both single. We both trust each other. Everything's great."
And, just like in their respective movies, the two started developing feelings for each other.
That's when Mila ended things:
"I felt like I got punched in the gut, literally overnight. I was like, 'You know what, I actually care about you. I don't want to mess anything up so I'm going to walk away before it becomes too much.' And he was like, 'Got it.'"
But, as we all know, things didn't end there.
Up until this point, their relationship was already something out of a movie (a type of movie they both starred in, actually), but what Ashton did next was straight out of a fairytale:
"The next day, at seven, eight in the morning, he just showed up at my house. He showed up at my house and was like, 'Let's move in together.' And I was like, 'You can't do this. It's too early for you,' because he was only single at that point for maybe a year, a year and a half — [...] I said you need to date other people. And he said, 'I'm not gonna lose you.'"
Bold move, but it paid off! The couple married in 2015 and have two kids, Dimitri and Wyatt.