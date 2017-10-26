Mila Kunis reveals her 3-year-old daughter already has a wine habit.

In the run-up to her film Bad Moms Christmas, Mila Kunis has revealed a bad mom tactic of her own. According to an interview with Extra, Kunis lets her three-year-old daughter Wyatt Isabelle have wine.

The wine is less happy hour, more religious moment, so no need to call child services just yet. Wyatt is only allowed wine on Fridays, as part of the Shabbat ritual. "We do Shabbat at our house. At Shabbat, you have a sip of wine. My daughter has had a sip of wine since she was born," Kunis told Extra TV.

Wyatt has apparently already grown used to her Friday booze routine, even at three years old. "Friday mornings [when she] wakes up and I’m like, 'It's Friday,' she goes, 'I can have wine?!'" Kunis said.

When she's not feeding her babies booze, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher actually tend more towards the strict side of parenting. As The Independent reports, they've decided not to give Wyatt and her 10-month-old brother Dimitri Portwood any Christmas presents. “So far our tradition is no presents for the kids,” she said. Apparently the couple's goal is to raise their children to "not be assholes." We'd say they're off to a good start.