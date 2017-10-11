Advertising

Just because Mila Kunis is a ~celeb~ doesn't mean her children are going to get any special treatment–and Kunis won't, either.

In a new cover story for Marie Claire, Kunis opened up about the harder side of motherhood–but she doesn't mind the challenges at all. “What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get," she said. "I’m ragged tired. Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy."

Kunis also reflected on what she wants to teach her daughter, Wyatt, 3. "What I want my daughter to learn from me is the value of hard work," she shared. As a wealthy celeb, it's easy to provide your kids with the money and connections to coast through life, but Kunis wants to make sure her daughter learns how important it is to work hard and create your own success.

This is not the first time Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher have talked about how they want to raise their kids. Recently, Kunis explained why the couple won't be giving their kids Christmas presents anymore. And last year, Kunis said that because she and Kutcher both grew up in poverty and both turned out pretty awesome, they plan to raise their kids as if they didn't come from rich parents. "It’s so important because we both came from pretty solid poverty backgrounds and grew up very poor and are very much self-made and are very aware of what a dollar is worth," she told podcast The Kyle and Jackie O Show at the time. "Nothing’s been handed to us."

One day, little Wyatt and Dimitri will grow up and realize how rich their parents are, and Kelso will be all like:

Good luck, kiddos.

