In all the years Mila Kunis has been in the spotlight, she's rarely switched up her looks.

Mila was wearing beach waves before they were cool, why should she change up her hair? But now, thanks to an Instagram from her hair stylist Renato Campora, we've learned she has a new (super trendy) cut.

Fresh #haircut for #MilaKunis❤️#makeup by @muatraceylevy#hairbyrenatocampora A post shared by Renato Campora🇮🇹🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@renatocampora) on Sep 25, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Campora shared a photo of Kunis' trademark dark locks and soft waves, but now, they're cropped to just graze her shoulders. The lob looks so great on her we can't believe she waited this long to try it.

Fans are loving the new look, with over 4,000 likes on the photo and dozens of comments cheering on the style upgrade. "Very elegant," wrote one fan. "Oh wow as perfect as perfect can be," agreed another.

Once you have new hair, what's the next step? Go to a fabulous party, of course.

Kunis took her new look out on the town for a Jim Beam launch party. She's been the face of the liquor brand for years. Now, that face has a whole new look.

