Mila Kunis reveals why she will never act with Ashton Kutcher again.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went from on-screen lovers to real-life husband and wife, but if you are hoping to see the two in a movie or TV show together in the future, you're out of luck.

Ashton and Mila played love interests for several seasons on That 70s Show before getting together and marrying years later. If their off-screen chemistry is anything like their on-screen chemistry, these two will be together forever:

And now that the two are committed partners and parents, they've decided they just know each other too well to ever be co-stars again.

"Probably not going to happen," Kunis told Willie Geist in an interview. "I can’t look at him and not be like, 'What are you doing?'... No, it’s weird."

She continued: "In a scene with him I was like, ‘Oh, I see you acting.’ Like I can catch it. And he looked at me and was like, ‘What’s that face you make?’ And I was like, ‘We can’t do this. We can’t be together in a scene.'"