Miley Cyrus seems like a fun person. She busks in the subway with Jimmy Fallon, she loves her dog, and she pranks her Instagram followers with Photoshopped pictures that make it look like she's hanging out with former president Barack Obama.

On Sunday, Cyrus shared an image altered to look like a paparazzi photo where she's casually strolling alongside our former president.

"I never post pap photos but uh ....... @barackobama," Cyrus captioned the photo.

The image is clearly Photoshopped (you can even see a watermark from @aligutyedits on it), but that didn't stop Cyrus' Instagram followers from thinking (or maybe just wishing) it was real.

Other people were just really impressed with the stellar Photoshopping skills of whoever made the image.

Even Miley and Barack don't actually hang out IRL, you have to admit the photo is pretty funny. We sincerely hope this has inspired you to Photoshop yourself into a picture with your favorite U.S. president.

