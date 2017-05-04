Advertising

Growing up in the public eye, Miley Cyrus has been through many transformations.

Giphy

We've watched her grow from Hannah Montana Miley to Tween Rockstar Miley to Psychadelic Bangerz Miley and now... meet Country Miley.

In a refreshingly candid interview with Billboard, Cyrus opened up about how much she's grown.

Miley Cyrus breaks silence on new music, Liam Hemsworth and America. Full cover story in bio. | Photo: @brianbowensmith A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on May 3, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Advertising

Reporter John Norris met Cyrus on "her leafy Malibu compound" that the 24-year-old shares with seven dogs, two pigs, two miniature horses, and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

Cyrus and Hemsworth famously reunited last year after a 2013 breakup, to the relief of teen 'shippers everywhere.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," Cyrus says of the breakup. "Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other."

Advertising

Part of Cyrus's personal growth was giving up the reefer.

Smokin fingaz early A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 20, 2016 at 12:15pm PST

Weed used to be a big part of her #brand.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Nov 16, 2015 at 5:41pm PST

Like, almost as much as Snoop Dogg.

Lightin one up n honor of Cannabis. Culture. For all. MerryJane.com is open to the public in honor of @SnoopDogg birthday! #MERRYBIRTHDAY unc! Fuck yeah! A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Oct 21, 2015 at 11:05am PDT

Advertising

Yup A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 19, 2016 at 9:28pm PST

How YOU feelin dis FriYAY?! #fuckyeahfriday A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Sep 23, 2016 at 11:10am PDT

Sitting by a light-up "It's 4:20 Somewhere" sign, Cyrus reveals "I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it)," she said. "I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!"

Advertising

"But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it," she explained. "It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now."

Cyrus quit smoking weed in order to help her stay focused:

I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.

Her new single, "Malibu," is a country-style love song for Hemsworth, and on her still-untitled, upcoming album, Cyrus wrote most of the melodies and lyrics herself.

Advertising

Get ready to go to #Malibu. Miley is releasing a new track on May 11th | Photo: @brianbowensmith A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on May 3, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

While her Bangerz and Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz phases were mostly driven by a "DGAF" persona, Cyrus said that after Trump's election, people should actually be giving fucks.

“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she says. “I’m ­giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good -- I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”

Advertising

Read the whole interview over at Billboard.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.