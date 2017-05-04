Growing up in the public eye, Miley Cyrus has been through many transformations.
We've watched her grow from Hannah Montana Miley to Tween Rockstar Miley to Psychadelic Bangerz Miley and now... meet Country Miley.
In a refreshingly candid interview with Billboard, Cyrus opened up about how much she's grown.
Reporter John Norris met Cyrus on "her leafy Malibu compound" that the 24-year-old shares with seven dogs, two pigs, two miniature horses, and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
Cyrus and Hemsworth famously reunited last year after a 2013 breakup, to the relief of teen 'shippers everywhere.
“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," Cyrus says of the breakup. "Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to re-fall for each other."
Part of Cyrus's personal growth was giving up the reefer.
Weed used to be a big part of her #brand.
Like, almost as much as Snoop Dogg.
Sitting by a light-up "It's 4:20 Somewhere" sign, Cyrus reveals "I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever (gone without it)," she said. "I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now!"
"But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it," she explained. "It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now."
Cyrus quit smoking weed in order to help her stay focused:
I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.
Her new single, "Malibu," is a country-style love song for Hemsworth, and on her still-untitled, upcoming album, Cyrus wrote most of the melodies and lyrics herself.
While her Bangerz and Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz phases were mostly driven by a "DGAF" persona, Cyrus said that after Trump's election, people should actually be giving fucks.
“This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a fuck, but right now is not a time to not give a fuck about people,” she says. “I’m giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good -- I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”
