Miley Cyrus posts Twitter video trolling coworker Blake Shelton for his 'Sexiest Man Alive' title.

Last week, People magazine crowned the honor of Sexiest Man Alive to Blake Shelton. You know, that random dude who dates Gwen Stefani and is a judge on The Voice.

The internet promptly exploded by criticizing the decision, with many offering up their suggestions for 2017's actual sexiest man alive.

And late last night, fellow The Voice judge Miley Cyrus finally weighed in on the topic of her coworker's sexiness. Cyrus posted a selfie video (that's a phrase, right?) on Twitter, of herself and Shelton goofing around backstage. "Just bein' real sexy....." she captioned the clip.

"I am live with the Sexiest Man Alive," she announced to the camera, while Shelton sipped from a coffee cup in a jokingly sexy way. "Pinkies up for being sexy!" she added.

However, Cyrus wasn't quite as on board with Shelton's title as she initially seemed.

"No one knows more about being sexy than... me," she continued dramatically, moving the camera away from Shelton and onto her.