Miley Cyrus has never been shy about getting political, and she has definitely never shied away from a feud. She has butted heads with Nicki Minaj, Adam Levine and Selena Gomez, but now has moved on from arguing with actual people to arguing with brands.

On Saturday, the "Malibu" singer took to Instagram to congratulate her younger brother Braison Cyrus on making his runway debut as a model for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan. She posted this very sweet Instagram of her little bro and wished him well in the caption, but definitely injected some venom into the post by calling out the fashion house on their questionable politics.

Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show.... It's never been my little brothers dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone! We believe in trying something new everyday! I love you Prince Suga Bear and seriously congratulations on your experience! I am so proud of you always.... From Nashville to Italy! 👑❤️👑❤️👑❤️ PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!

Although it is not clear which "politics" Cyrus is referencing, Dolce & Gabanna has a bevy of past scandals to choose from. It could be their controversial "Thin & Gorgeous" sneakers that infuriated the internet back in April. It could be their controversial decision to dress Melania Trump when no one else wanted to. Or perhaps she is referring to Dolce & Gabanna's biggest scandal, when the designers revealed that they openly oppose gay adoption in a 2015 interview with Panorama Magazine.

"We oppose gay adoptions. The only family is the traditional one … No chemical offsprings and rented uterus; Life has a natural flow, there are things that should not be changed."

They later apologized for the statement, but that is prettttty hard to take back.

Or, of course, it could be D) All of the above.

In any case, it didn't take long for the Italian designers to catch wind of Cyrus' comments and decided to follow it up with a message of their own. Stefano Gabbana reposted Miley's pic to his Instagram and shot back at the singer. Here is what he said:

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!! #boycottdolcegabbana 😂😂😂😂❤️"

Sheesh, talk about a clap back. Miley Cyrus has yet to respond to the Italian designer, but perhaps it is best she doesn't burn this bridge for her brother quite yet— otherwise his first runway show may be his last.

