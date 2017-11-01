Miley Cyrus reveals that playing Hannah Montana did some 'extreme damage' to her psyche.

Miley Cyrus is opening up about how being a child star could really f**ck you up as an adult. It's actually pretty refreshing.
In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cyrus got really candid about the dark side of becoming massively famous at age 13. Growing up, she was always exposed to stardom— her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was an overnight sensation with his 1992 hit "Achy Breaky Heart," and her godmother is Dolly Parton.
"You get up, you go have breakfast with my Dad and then go play a show for 20,000 people. That's normal," Cyrus told CBS. But looking back, she now sees that it wasn't normal at all.
"That's probably what's also wrong with me!" she laughed. "This is therapy. We are figuring out what's wrong. So many people have sat in your chair and tried to figure this out, and we couldn't get to it."
But that was nothing compared to the success and fame Miley would garner after landing the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney hit series of the same name.
"I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both -- I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself."
When asked how she sorted that out, Cryus responded:
"I think that's probably what's a little bit wrong with me now!" she laughed. "I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person."
She went on to say:
"I liked being in the Disney universe because I didn’t know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid. Having me dress up in a wig, as a kid, is a little weird, it’s a little Toddlers in Tiaras."
It's been a strange journey from purity rings to twerking and tongue wagging, we can tell you that much.
