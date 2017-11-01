Miley Cyrus reveals that playing Hannah Montana did some 'extreme damage' to her psyche.

Miley Cyrus is opening up about how being a child star could really f**ck you up as an adult. It's actually pretty refreshing.

giphy

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Cyrus got really candid about the dark side of becoming massively famous at age 13. Growing up, she was always exposed to stardom— her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, was an overnight sensation with his 1992 hit "Achy Breaky Heart," and her godmother is Dolly Parton.

"You get up, you go have breakfast with my Dad and then go play a show for 20,000 people. That's normal," Cyrus told CBS. But looking back, she now sees that it wasn't normal at all.

"That's probably what's also wrong with me!" she laughed. "This is therapy. We are figuring out what's wrong. So many people have sat in your chair and tried to figure this out, and we couldn't get to it."