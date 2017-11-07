People are furious at the way Miley Cyrus mentioned race in her Instagram about the Texas shooting.

Where there's wokeness, there's fire. And Miley Cyrus found herself on the receiving end of some heated comments (and a lot of supportive ones as well) after she posted a few Instagrams this week pointing out that the Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting was carried out by a white man.
On November 6, the pop singer posted a picture of text reading, "Texas church shooting leaves 26 dead, including 8 members of one family." In the caption, she wrote:
My dreams have become nightmares & those nightmares , reality ... This isn't fair, this isn't right , this isn't just , this isn't human! This is a TERRORIST act by a WHITE AMERICAN MAN! I am heartbroken & embarrassed. Mortified by our country & its shitty system , lack of control/laws! This does NOT HAVE or NEED to happen! It's devastatingly disgusting! This is exactly why the lyrics of Bad Mood were so important for me to share on a major platform. I wanted to bring awareness to the fact that everyday we are waking up to more terrifyingly painful information that makes it nearly impossible to feel optimistic that things are going to change! They say it gets worst before it gets better in some cases & I wish on every star that this is the worst of it! I continue to be hopeful that enough is enough and the eyes of the ignorant will open and realize that (gun) VIOLENCE has to stop! This assholes Facebook profile photo was a fucking riffle ! "I don't know how much more it can take!" #FuckGuns#FuckViolence 🚫💔🚫💔 My love is with you TX!
While the majority of the comments on her post were positive, some people got caught up in the fact that she wrote that an act of terrorism was carried out by a white American man.
To address her critics, Cyrus posted another Instagram, this one a picture of the outline of Texas with a heart inside it.
In the (super long) caption, Cyrus wrote (in part),
All of a sudden .... " we are all equal " "human is human" "skin color doesn't matter " (NOW neither does gender) "makes no difference if they were male or female" ...... BUT those things absolutely matter when ... someone completely legitimate is running for president (versus someone who isn't) , when a car runs over innocent people while professing their love to a GOD different from yours , it sure matters to the cops when they beat or even kill innocent people of color , it even matters at the airport/on an airplane or in immigration when folks are completely profiled & judged for their background . NOW it doesn't matter if someone is a man or woman?
Cyrus made a good point—race and religion seem to matter a lot more when a shooter is black or Muslim (or both).
But of course not everyone understood her point.
We know that vilifying white men as a whole wasn't her point at all. Both Cyrus' boyfriend (fiance?) and her dad are white men. To illustrate this point, Cyrus posted a third Instagram of her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and herself, when she was very young.
On this one she wrote,
Just a few of my favorite WHITE AMERICAN MALES .... I do NOT & refuse to generalize or stereotype! Facts are Facts. You are all correct to believe every human deserves the same respect .... but please keep that in mind when you're judging others. NOT just with the race , religion , gender , or sexuality which YOU identify with. Deal? ❤️ (see last post before making your own uninformed assumptions )
For the most part, though, the feedback that Cyrus received from her followers was positive and understanding.
Controversy is inevitable when talking about tough subjects like these, but at least Cyrus is opening up an important conversation. Let's hope she never stops posting those politically charged Instagrams during a time when these conversations need to be had.