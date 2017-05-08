Advertising

Miley Cyrus has typically been pretty open-minded when discussing gender fluidity and sexuality, and it turns out that her fiancé Liam Hemsworth is, too. (Sorry, he's not her husband yet.) In a new interview with Billboard, Cyrus opened up about a lot of sensitive topics, including both her sexuality and Liam Hemsworth's objection to being labeled a 'straight dude.'

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo many animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Cyrus started by explaining to Billboard that she doesn't really conform to any gender stereotypes in the way she acts or dresses.

"I’m a little bit boyish," she said. "But I can also be super femme and dress as a bunny rabbit. Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex -- I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me."

Cyrus has identified as pansexual (being attracted to someone, sexually or otherwise, regardless of their gender or sex) since 2015. Cyrus revealed that even her "straight dude" fiancé Liam Hemsworth doesn't want to be pigeonholed to a certain gender or sexual identity.

@liamhemsworth & I wish you a VERY loveyyyyy V-Day ❤️🌹💋 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:44am PST

"I’m with a straight dude," Cyrus told Billboard. "But he’s always like, 'Well, don’t call me that!'"

Cyrus went on to say that unlike herself, Hemsworth doesn't really give that much thought to his gender. She told Billboard:

I ask him sometimes, ‘Do you like being a boy?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t really think about it.’ And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing.’

It's nice that Miley and Liam can mutually agree that gender norms just aren't that important. Now they have time to focus on what really matters, their many adorable dogs.

💚 Mommys little monstaaaaaz 💚 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

