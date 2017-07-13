Advertising

At just 24 years old, Miley Cyrus has been through whole bunch o transformations, and has most recently taken a wrecking ball to her old image as a psychadelic stoner.

Most recently, Miley traded the unicorn horn and prosthetic penis from her Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz for a significantly chiller vibe, and in her cover story for Harper's Bazaar, opened up about the change.

@harpersbazaarus on newsstands across the country July 25th

Like your therapist often tells you, it all goes back to the childhood. Miley draws things back to the Hannah Montana era.

"There’s so much I don’t remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain," she told the magazine. "It’s like anything when you are in it. I didn’t realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year."

Things get real:

Talking about it [her past], she sounds a little angry. “People were so shocked by some of the things that I did,” she goes on, referring to her twerking period. “It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men,” she says. “I didn’t want to become any sort of man hater because I love all humans; I am a humanitarian,” she continues. “Beyoncé said, ‘Girls run the world,’ and that was an important thing to say because I think subconsciously we are beaten down to believe that it isn’t true our whole lives. It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be.”

Miley dived into the politics of her old persona—how what started out as her rebelling ended with her feeling preyed upon.

"It became something that was expected of me," she said of the halcyon unicorn days, "I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F*ck you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized."

Plus, baring all has become mainstream.

"Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their ass out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not."

Read my @harpersbazaarus story

While pondering her new identity, Miley said that she asked herself, "How can I f*cking be the role model I’m supposed to be?"

"Yeah, I just said f*cking role model," she added. "Who gives a shit? Because I got my tits out before doesn’t make me less of a role model."

Read Miley's full interview with Harper's Bazaar here.

