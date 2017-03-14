Advertising

On March 9, Billy Ray Cyrus, dad of Noah and Miley Cyrus, tweeted a picture of Miley in a white dress, along with the caption, "I'm so happy…you are happy." Of course, when an unmarried celebrity is wearing a white dress, people's minds go to one place.

Fans immediately started to freak out, because OMG did Miley secretly marry her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth? Billy Ray Cyrus added to the drama by retweeting people asking if his daughter had gotten married.

Advertising

BUT NO, apparently they did not, Noah Cyrus told Entertainment Tonight at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 11. "She's not married," Noah said, clearing that rumor right up. She explained that her sister was "probably just having fun or something."

Later, Billy Ray Cyrus posted an Instagram that seemed to dispel the rumor he sort of started, writing, "Whoa! Don't jump the gun."

Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Advertising

Okay, so Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not married…yet. When asked how she felt about her possible future brother-in-law, Noah Cyrus said, "I love him." Awwww. Sounds like it's going to be one big happy family.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.