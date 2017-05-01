Advertising

Miley Cyrus is a serious animal lover, there's no doubt about that. And now she's cemented (well, inked) her love of her Shetland Sheepdog, Emu, by getting a gorgeous mini-portrait of him tattooed on her arm.

Placed a young Emu on his mom @mileycyrus #emufanclub A post shared by Doctor Woo (@_dr_woo_) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:42pm PDT

Cyrus adopted Emu Coyne Cyrus (his middle name is the last name of her friend and frequent collaborator, Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips) in June 2014, not too long after losing her beloved Alaskan Klee Kai, Floyd, who she also has a tattoo of, this one on her ribs.

#withalittlehelpfrommyfwends #housepartygreentonguefloydtats A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 6, 2014 at 12:01am PDT

Loving a new dog after losing a beloved one can be a difficult process, one that takes time. First you have to properly mourn the pet who died before you can truly open your heart to another dog. Otherwise there's the chance that you are just expecting one dog to replace another, and that's never how it works. So when Cyrus introduced Emu to her Instagram followers, she wrote a sweet caption about being ready to let a new pet into heart.

Emu's official Instagram introduction in 2014 read,

time to start making Emu accounts smilers. Hes here and here to stay. I welcomed Emu Coyne Cyrus into the family a couple days ago. Been keepin him a secret cause sometimes I'm weird like that. It's taken some time to be ready for this next step and loving again. There will never be anyone like Floyd. There was a bond that was so deep it's irreplaceable but that's not what I am trying to do. Never will I replace Floyd and that's something I had to take time to understand. we had a very special memorial service for Floyd and I felt my angel Floydy give Emu his blessing. I prayed to Floyd to just give him a touch of his awesomeness and he has. He is so special and different than my baby Floyd and I think Floyd did that on purpose. But sometimes he does little things that remind me of him and it makes me smile. I'm blissed the out right now. I feel like this is a new beginning in so many ways. I feel a change coming on.

And now Cyrus' love for Emu is tattoo-official. I have a feeling this will be far from the last pet tattoo Cyrus will get (I have numerous pet tattoos myself, it's a great way to memorialize them and carry them with you, in a way, for always). She's going to need more skin.

Saturdayyy kisses from the Emotional Manipulation Unit!! #EMU A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 4, 2017 at 10:14am PST

