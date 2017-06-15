Advertising

Usually Miley Cyrus can't go anywhere without being recognized. But to kick off her appearance on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the "Malibu" singer donned a disguise and headed into the New York City subway to busk for money undercover.

Cyrus, wearing a cowboy hat, dark wig, and the ugliest shirt we've ever seen, was joined by Jimmy Fallon, who went incognito in dark glasses and a wig. Fallon played tambourine as Cyrus belted out Dolly Parton's "Jolene" to a growing crowd of passersby who stopped to watch.

Also, this video is a great reminder that Miley Cyrus actually has a killer voice.

After finishing the song, they discarded their disguises and Miley cried out, "This is my first time [playing] at the subway station! This is exciting s**t for me!"

Aw, she's just being Miley, y'all.
As an encore, the two then performed the 2009 hit "Party in the USA."

Maybe Miley Cyrus can live a double life as herself and this random, dark-haired busker with no fashion sense. Now that's a Hannah Montana sequel I'd watch.

