Have you ever met a vegan? You would know if you have because vegans will tell you they are vegan before you even ask, because let's be real—vegans love vegan-ing.

Over the weekend Miley Cyrus showed off the latest addition to her growing tattoo collection, and it is an homage to her vegan diet. What better way to tell the world that you don't eat cheese than permanently tattooing your body?

Vegan for life! 💚 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:47pm PDT

The tattoo is that of a popular vegan symbol— a 'V' that turns into a sunflower. Cyrus shared the photo with the caption "Vegan for life!"

Cyrus has been vegan since 2014 and told Paper Magazine that boyfriend Liam Hemsworth has also adopted a vegan diet.

bumper stickers all over dis bentley #vegan #emu #pablowtheblowfish ectttttt A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Besides owning approximately a bajillion pets including cats, dogs, and a big ol' pig, Cyrus is also an avid animal rights activist and vegan-meme sharer.

Jokes aside, it is awesome that Cyrus has committed to a vegan lifestyle. Saving animals and eating hummus are both great things.

We, however, would never be able to give up pizza.

