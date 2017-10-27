Eleven from 'Stranger Things' grew out her hair. We weren't ready.

Looks like Eleven has officially grown out that iconic buzz cut.

Millie Bobby Brown walked the red carpet of the Stranger Things premiere Thursday night in Los Angeles, and the 13-year-old star was barely recognizable with her new, long hairdo. Brown seems to have spent the last few months growing her hair out, as her brown locks are now sleek, straight, shoulder-length, and accompanied by long side bangs.

Check out her red carpet look:

Getty Images

As Brown has repeatedly proved, she can pull off just about any hairstyle. On the first season of Stranger Things, she rocked both a wavy, shoulder-length blonde wig and a buzz cut. (Season 2 just debuted today, so no spoilers on Eleven's second season look!)

Since then, Brown's real-life 'do has stayed super-short, but in the past few months, she's worn her hair up at almost all public appearances, making last night's long-hair debut really stand out.