Millie Bobby Brown, age 13, burst onto the scene with her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Since then, the young actress has shown that she’s got a promising career ahead of her.

How much do you really know about Millie Bobby Brown though? Here are 5 things you may not know!

1. Millie Can Rap. No, Really.

Millie is more than just an actress, she also has a beautiful singing voice and can hold her own as a rapper, too. She’s shown off this talent on many occasions, but a stand out was when she played the game ‘Stranger Strings with the Kids of Stranger Things’ on the Tonight Show. While appearing on the show with her co-stars, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Finn Wolfhard, it was revealed that Millie can rap Nicki Minaj’s verse in the Kanye West song “Monster.”

It’s totally legit, too. Millie wasn’t just claiming the talent, but she actually showed off her amazing skill, with total ease. We’d say she’s got a rapping career she could fall back on if that whole acting thing doesn’t work out. Then again, we’re pretty sure she’s going to have many more amazing roles ahead of her.

2. Millie and Maddie Ziegler Became Fast BFFs

#BFF 💜 A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

Most people know that Millie and Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler are besties, but how did they become friends? Maddie told People.com: “She was a fan of the show, Dance Moms, and she came to one of the So You Think You Can Dance tapings: I get back to my dressing room after, and I hadn’t watched her show yet, so she was like fangirling, which is so funny!”

She added: “And we actually connected. I was like, ‘I know we’ll be friends.’ And then she was talking about her show. I didn’t really know what she was talking about. And then when I watched Stranger Things in a day and a half — it was so good! I’m so excited for season 2. She’s so good. And then I just reached out, like, ‘Your show’s amazing.’ Then we just kept talking and became best friends.”

3. You’ve Probably Seen Millie on Some Big TV Shows

Millie has landed some decent acting gigs over the past few years, getting her start as Young Alice in Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013, as well as guest appearances in popular series, including NCIS in 2014, and Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy in 2015.

4. She’s Met Her Fair Share of Celebs

Had a blast at the @bafta tea party @ the @fourseasons hotel with my bestie! @noahschnapp so awesome meeting #ryangosling #lalaland A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Millie’s Instagram account shows off some of her celebrity encounters, including pics with Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, David Beckham, James Corden, John Travolta, Cuba Gooding, Jr., Henry Winkler, and Aaron Paul, among many others.

Fun fact about Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul: he interviewed Millie for Elle.com and was so smitten with the young talent, that during an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he admitted that he wanted to adopt her. Millie met up with Aaron and his wife and made it all Instagram official, as Millie posted pics from the meetup calling them her fake adopted parents!

This familia pic is to cute! ❤️ #family #breakingthings A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Sep 2, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

5. She Auditioned for a Marvel Superhero Role

Millie auditioned for a big role in the Marvel universe, but didn't get the part. In an interview with Evan Rachel Wood for Variety, Millie said her best audition experience was when she tried out for Laura (X-23) in Logan.

She explained, "I went for it. It meant so much to me. I was filming Stranger Things, and I was like, 'This is gonna be amazing, I'm gonna really prepare,' and I sat in my room reading the lines. And honestly, for me, I felt so – I felt an actor, in the audition room, hitting Hugh Jackman, and James Mangold sitting right in front of me." Dafne Keen landed the role and Millie called her performance "incredible."

