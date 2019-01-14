Millie Bobby Brown shuts down commenters who criticized her for wearing a tight dress.

Millie Bobby Brown has made it clear she is absolutely freaking DONE with strangers telling her what clothes are "appropriate" for her to wear. The 14-year-old Stranger Things actress and avid Instagrammer recently shared some pics of her sporting a cute snakeskin dress and heels while posing on a staircase.

She's not the first teenager to wear a tight dress and heels and pose for a pic on a staircase, and she won't be the last (I have a similar pic from when I was 14, if you add in braces, acne and unwashed hair). But apparently strangers on the internet took issue with her outfit, and the teen received a bunch of nasty comments criticizing her for dressing "too mature" for her age. Here's a few of them, to give you an idea:

Now I don't want to sound mean, but if you don't know the difference between "your" and "you're," you're either 2 young or 2 dumb to be acting as the fashion police. Also, WTF?! Who or what Milly Bobby Brown chooses to wear on her body is no one's business but Millie Bobby Brown's and, since she's 14, I guess her parents (it's pretty clear none of these trolls are Millie's concerned mom or dad).