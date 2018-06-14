Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter after 'homophobic memes' go viral.

Stranger Things star and actual child Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after several memes and Photoshopped images of the actress were created to make the 14-year-old seem homophobic.

On Wednesday, Brown deleted her account after the #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag, which originally cropped up in November, resurfaced. The hashtag contains several fake "fan encounters", "screenshots," fabricated quotes using racist and homophobic slurs.

Here are a few examples of the memes currently circulating Twitter:

Twitter

Twitter

Millie bobby brown when she sees a gay couple at the beach pic.twitter.com/b2YQ53KLxQ — Cesar (@SeokjinSwifts) June 11, 2018

Millie bobby Brown when a gay fan asks to take a picture with her pic.twitter.com/eEVz8KjIU5 — addie (@addyeet) June 10, 2018

In reality, Brown is an active supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, and an anti-bullying advocate. She even has a secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, that was created to help prevent cyberbullying.