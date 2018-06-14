Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter after 'homophobic memes' go viral.

Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter after 'homophobic memes' go viral.
April Lavalle
Jun 14, 2018@11:09 AM
Stranger Things star and actual child Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after several memes and Photoshopped images of the actress were created to make the 14-year-old seem homophobic.

On Wednesday, Brown deleted her account after the #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag, which originally cropped up in November, resurfaced. The hashtag contains several fake "fan encounters", "screenshots," fabricated quotes using racist and homophobic slurs.

Here are a few examples of the memes currently circulating Twitter:

In reality, Brown is an active supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, and an anti-bullying advocate. She even has a secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, that was created to help prevent cyberbullying.

Some have come to Millie Bobby Brown's defense in the wake of all the slander:

Meanwhile, memes and fake quotes continue to be created to depict the 14-year-old as a violent homophobe.

A rep for Brown has yet to comment on the incident.

