Millie Bobby Brown deletes Twitter after 'homophobic memes' go viral.

Stranger Things star and actual child Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after several memes and Photoshopped images of the actress were created to make the 14-year-old seem homophobic.
On Wednesday, Brown deleted her account after the #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown hashtag, which originally cropped up in November, resurfaced. The hashtag contains several fake "fan encounters", "screenshots," fabricated quotes using racist and homophobic slurs.
Here are a few examples of the memes currently circulating Twitter:
In reality, Brown is an active supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, and an anti-bullying advocate. She even has a secondary Twitter account, @Milliestopshate, that was created to help prevent cyberbullying.
Some have come to Millie Bobby Brown's defense in the wake of all the slander:
Meanwhile, memes and fake quotes continue to be created to depict the 14-year-old as a violent homophobe.
A rep for Brown has yet to comment on the incident.