Mindy Kaling's famous friends keep getting her in trouble. First, Oprah accidentally revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet. Now, her Mindy Project co-stars have accidentally spilled the beans about her baby's gender. It's a girl! ...Not that Mindy wanted you to know that.

As Refinery29 points out, Ed Weeks aka The Mindy Project's Jeremy, dropped the bomb in conversation at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview. The upcoming season will be the show's last, which Weeks explained was a perfect closing for the first-time mother Kaling.

"The show started as a tribute to [Mindy's] mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It’s a lot,” said Weeks. “When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean, Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes.” Lovely sentiment aside, the keyword here is daughter.

Just in case you missed that clue, yet another co-star dropped the gender as well. In true Nurse Beverly fashion, Beth Grant confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

"I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," said Grant. "I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!”

Kaling has yet to confirm the news herself, but she does seem to be ready to prep for her new life.

Oh no I have 2 weeks left of shooting #TheMindyProject and then it's done, I have no hobbies, I've alienated all my friends, i am toast guys — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 7, 2017

