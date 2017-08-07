Advertising

We are here to talk about Mindy Kaling's brother, and we are not a fan. Maybe because he lied and said he was black to get into med school, and then wrote an obnoxious book about it. Or maybe because he then talked a bunch of trash about his famous sister, all while using her fame to sell aforementioned obnoxious book.

Yes, sadly I'm serious. As you may remember, Kaling's brother Vijay Chokal-Ingam wrote a book called Almost Black in 2015 in which he claimed he got into medical school by "pretending to be black." He even made a video about how he transformed from "Vijay, the Indian-American frat boy" to "JoJo, the African-American Affirmative Action Applicant." Ew.

Mindy Kaling, like many others, was not a fan.

Well, it's Trump's America. And that apparently means a return of Chokal-Ingam, who seems to be (surprise!) a Trump supporter, to the news cycle. This weekend, he gave an interview with CNN's Michael Smerconish in which he stated that he believes President Donald Trump will "end affirmative action like Lincoln did slavery."

You can watch the full interview here if you want to for some reason:

In the interview, Chokal-Ingam also called affirmative action "racist," claiming that the Trump administration and changes to the Supreme Court could "effectively force the universities to end their racist affirmative action policies by forcing them to lose their federal funding."

On a related note, has anyone seen my eyes? They just rolled out of my head.

