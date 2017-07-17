On Monday, news broke that actress and comedian Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child.
A source told E! News that the baby is an "unexpected surprise" for Kaling, but that there wouldn't be any changes to the production schedules for her upcoming projects.
Kaling has publicly expressed her desire to be a mom in the past, telling Yahoo! Style in a 2015 interview that she hoped to have kids "maybe imminently."
When news of her alleged pregnancy broke, fans on Twitter erupted in happiness.
Office instant message channels were buzzing.
Some people wondered if Mindy Kaling could be their mom.
Others demanded answers.
Some fans saw Kaling's bundle of joy as a gift from the heavens.
Mostly, people were just really, really psyched.
Congrats, Mindy!