On Monday, news broke that actress and comedian Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

A source told E! News that the baby is an "unexpected surprise" for Kaling, but that there wouldn't be any changes to the production schedules for her upcoming projects.

Kaling has publicly expressed her desire to be a mom in the past, telling Yahoo! Style in a 2015 interview that she hoped to have kids "maybe imminently."

When news of her alleged pregnancy broke, fans on Twitter erupted in happiness.

Mindy Kaling is expecting her first child pic.twitter.com/ymMNwb3pfV — cam 🌹 (@Fantaskatic) July 17, 2017

Just got the @enews alert that Mindy Kaling is pregnant and I don't think I've ever been more shocked and excited for a person I don't know — Maddie L (@mll_0404) July 17, 2017

Happier about Mindy Kaling being pregnant than I would be about someone I actually know — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) July 17, 2017

Office instant message channels were buzzing.

The Mindy Kaling news is dominating my Slack convos right now. pic.twitter.com/VCZzDilhLI — Aly Semigran (@AlySemigran) July 17, 2017

Some people wondered if Mindy Kaling could be their mom.