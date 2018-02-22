Minnie Driver is still condemning Matt Damon for being a 'nice white male.'

Minnie Driver is not done making Matt Damon look like an idiot for his comments about sexual harassment and assault. Way back in December of 2017, Driver first came for Damon after Damon commented on Louis C.K.'s habit of masturbating in front of women.

There are so many men I love who do NOT frame the differentiation between sexual misconduct assault and rape as an excuse or worse- our problem. Such bollocks.. — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

Gosh it’s so *interesting how men with all these opinions about women’s differentiation between sexual misconduct, assault and rape reveal themselves to be utterly tone deaf and as a result, systemically part of the problem( *profoundly unsurprising) — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) December 15, 2017

After his name was dragged in the mud for a good month, Damon got around to apologizing.

“A lot of those women are my dear friends and I love them and respect them and support what they’re doing and want to be a part of that change ... But I should get in the back seat and close my mouth for a while.”



Matt Damon on the #TimesUp movement. pic.twitter.com/jNjiIjuhVl — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 16, 2018

But Driver is (rightfully so) still using his name as a means for commenting on a widespread attitude against societal readings of sexual harassment and assault. In an interview with The New York Times, Driver said her ex-boyfriend "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff.” Driver condemned his comments, saying, "That somehow we should have a hierarchical system whereby touch on the arse is this, tits is this, you know, front bottom, back bottom, over the shirt, rape! That there would be some criteria.”