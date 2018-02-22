Minnie Driver is still condemning Matt Damon for being a 'nice white male.'

Minnie Driver is not done making Matt Damon look like an idiot for his comments about sexual harassment and assault. Way back in December of 2017, Driver first came for Damon after Damon commented on Louis C.K.'s habit of masturbating in front of women.
After his name was dragged in the mud for a good month, Damon got around to apologizing.
But Driver is (rightfully so) still using his name as a means for commenting on a widespread attitude against societal readings of sexual harassment and assault. In an interview with The New York Times, Driver said her ex-boyfriend "represented every intelligent, nice white male who feels it is their job to comment on the way that women metabolize stuff.” Driver condemned his comments, saying, "That somehow we should have a hierarchical system whereby touch on the arse is this, tits is this, you know, front bottom, back bottom, over the shirt, rape! That there would be some criteria.”
The former Oxfam ambassador, who resigned in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Oxfam staff, suggested using "the model of truth and reconciliation" to deal with sexual misconduct revelations. She said, “Women get to be heard. You get to be seen and heard and the accusers get to hear that and get to metabolize that and then there is due process and then there is healing.”
On leaving Oxfam, Driver said, “It broke my heart in so many ways." She explained, “I needed to send a very clear message, not to the beautiful people that I’ve worked with on the ground for so many years who are amazing and industrious, but to the corporation that knew, corporate people who knew this was going on, who hush-hushed it, who were not transparent about it, either with me or the people that worked for them, and who didn’t do anything about it.”
At this point, Driver has also sent a very clear message to Damon.