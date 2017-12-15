Mira Sorvino woke up to the news that Harvey Weinstein has derailed her career since the '90s.

On Friday morning, actress Mira Sorvino woke up to the terrible confirmation that Harvey Weinstein, in her own words, "derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure [of]."

"Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Ashley Judd commented on the same story.

I remember this well. https://t.co/wctEhESAS9 — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017

The day before, a New Zealand site called Stuff spoke to Peter Jackson. The Lord of the Rings director was opening up about his experience with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. Specifically, he named the two above actresses as women who lost opportunities to star in LOTR based on a "smear campaign" by Weinstein and his studio, Miramax.

Sorvino and Judd were two of the first actresses to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Judd's account led the New York Times expose that broke the news wide open in October.