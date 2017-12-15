Mira Sorvino woke up to the news that Harvey Weinstein has derailed her career since the '90s.

On Friday morning, actress Mira Sorvino woke up to the terrible confirmation that Harvey Weinstein, in her own words, "derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure [of]."
"Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick."
Ashley Judd commented on the same story.
The day before, a New Zealand site called Stuff spoke to Peter Jackson. The Lord of the Rings director was opening up about his experience with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who's been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct. Specifically, he named the two above actresses as women who lost opportunities to star in LOTR based on a "smear campaign" by Weinstein and his studio, Miramax.
Sorvino and Judd were two of the first actresses to publicly accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Judd's account led the New York Times expose that broke the news wide open in October.
And in Ronan Farrow's New Yorker piece on Weinstein, he wrote this of Sorvino:
"Four actresses, including Mira Sorvino and Rosanna Arquette, told me they suspected that, after they rejected Weinstein's advances or complained about them to company representatives, Weinstein had them removed from projects or dissuaded people from hiring them."
Sorvino's suspicious were confirmed when Peter Jackson spoke to Stuff:
Weinstein and Jackson crossed paths in the late 1990s when Jackson was pitching his early plans for The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings films to the Weinstein-led studio Miramax.
"I recall Miramax telling us [Judd and Sorvino] were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998," Jackson said.
"At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us - but in hindsight, I realise that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing.
"I now suspect we were fed false information about both of these talented women," concluded Jackson. "And as a direct result their names were removed from our casting list."
Jackson reflected further on Weinstein, saying he "and his brother [behaved] like second-rate Mafia bullies" and that "movie making is much more fun when you work with nice people."
In the comments to Sorvino's tweet, people from all walks of life commiserated with and supported the actresses:
