Mira Sorvino’s response to a sexist troll was so good he deleted his account.

Men— what will it take for you to learn not to f*ck with Mira Sorvino?
Sorvino recently appeared on MSNBC and compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to pre-Nazi Germany. Eventually, alt-right "news" source Breitbart picked up the story and used it to make fun of Sorvino's hat.
Anyway, the tweet put Sorvino on many Breitbart reader's radars, so she received a bit of harassment for expressing her anti-Trump views.
This prompted on "fan" to tweet at Sorvino and tell her to "stick to acting" because she couldn't possibly know anything about pre-Nazi Germany.
Biiiiiiiiiig mistake, buddy.
Twitter was obsessed with Sorvino's excellent response.
In the end, the troll not only deleted his extremely patronizing tweet, but his whole account, too. Sorry, but screenshots are forever, and your assholery will live on forever on the internet, dude!
Anyone else care to try Ms. Sorvino?