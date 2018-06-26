Mira Sorvino’s response to a sexist troll was so good he deleted his account.

Men— what will it take for you to learn not to f*ck with Mira Sorvino?

Sorvino recently appeared on MSNBC and compared the Trump administration’s immigration policies to pre-Nazi Germany. Eventually, alt-right "news" source Breitbart picked up the story and used it to make fun of Sorvino's hat.

Hey @BreitbartNews if the White Supremacist Shoe fits, wear it! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) June 24, 2018

Anyway, the tweet put Sorvino on many Breitbart reader's radars, so she received a bit of harassment for expressing her anti-Trump views.

This prompted on "fan" to tweet at Sorvino and tell her to "stick to acting" because she couldn't possibly know anything about pre-Nazi Germany.

Biiiiiiiiiig mistake, buddy.

Twitter

Twitter was obsessed with Sorvino's excellent response.