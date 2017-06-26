Advertising

Check out the very different look that Miranda Cosgrove is sporting: she got a chic summer hairstyle, cutting a considerable amount of length and looking amazing for the Despicable Me 3 premiere.

Miranda has mostly worn her hair the same for ages, long and straight or with a bit of curl, so this bob hairstyle is a huge departure from her iCarly days.

Miranda showed off the new ‘do on Instagram and at the recent Despicable Me 3 premiere in Los Angeles. She is, of course, the voice of Margot.

The actress posted one selfie pic of herself in a white dress, without a caption, followed by another cute selfie showing off a better look at her newly cropped hair.

Advertising

A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:30pm PDT

She wrote: "Thanks for the awesome new haircut and style @michaelhair , the amazing make up @kmannmakeup and @highheelprncess for the beautiful outfit. Had a lotta fun at the #despicableme3 premiere today."

Thanks for the awesome new haircut and style @michaelhair , the amazing make up @kmannmakeup and @highheelprncess for the beautiful outfit. Had a lotta fun at the #despicableme3 premiere today A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Advertising

Earlier today, Miranda showed off her adorable minion-esque suitcase, writing: "Heading to Miami to do press for #despicableme3 All proud of my new carry on."

Heading to Miami to do press for #despicableme3 All proud of my new carry on 😋 A post shared by Miranda Cosgrove (@mirandacosgrove) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

She also had a special shout out to her iCarly co-star JennetteMcCurdy for her birthday, sharing this sweet message: "@jennettemccurdy My favorite little birthday princess. The seas should part and the skies should rain down cookies and cream ice cream for your big day but since that's not possible you get this Instagram post from me instead. You're my best friend and confidante. You're a game changer. I don't know what I'd do without you. I know one day when I'm old and gray I'm gonna look back on our late night car rides listening to music and wandering the streets as some of the best times of my life. Thanks for always being you. Happy Birthday Curds!"

Advertising

And now we miss iCarly all over again.

Advertising

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.