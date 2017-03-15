Advertising

The OC actor Mischa Barton has revealed that her ex-boyfriend secretly taped them being intimate without her consent and is now trying to sell that tape for a big payday, according to a new video on TMZ. That is called revenge porn and it is illegal.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom is representing Mischa Barton as she seeks to keep her ex-boyfriend from releasing the sex tape. In a conference set up by Bloom, the 31-year-old actor says:

I just want to say that I have been put through an incredibly hard and trying time. This is a painful situation, and my absolute worst fear was realized when I learned that someone I thought I loved and trusted was filming my most intimate and private moments, without my consent, with hidden cameras. Then I learned something even worse—that someone is trying to sell these videos and make them public. I came forward to fight this not only for myself, but for all the women out there. I want to protect them from the pain and humiliation that I have had to go through.

Advertising

This is obviously not the first time that a celebrity's privacy has been violated. In 2014, Jennifer Lawrence found herself in a similar situation when she was hacked and nudes of her were leaked to the public. The same thing happened to SNL star Leslie Jones earlier this year. Charmed actor Rose McGowan also endured a similar sex tape ordeal, when a tape was released that allegedly featured her and an ex.

We're glad that Mischa Barton is getting ahead of the story by speaking out publicly and we hope her lawyer is able to thwart the release of this tape. Being harassed with the threat of revenge porn is a situation no person should ever have to endure.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.