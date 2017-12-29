Australian model and friends wear blackface to 'praise' Venus, Serena, and Kobe.

While all blackface is terrible, Australian model Sophie Applegarth's is truly, exceptionally terrible because, well, look at it.
The Australian model and her friends attended a sports stars themed pool party, and of all the stars in all the sports, decided to go for the ones that necessitated painting their skin a different color.
For reference, here's what Applegarth usually looks like.
And when confronted with the charges of insensitivity, the girls were very understanding and open to the criticism.
Some people on Twitter needed an explainer on the history and horrors of the practice.
Since the photos went viral, Sophie Applegarth's Instagram page has been set to private, and her page has been removed from Chic Management's website.
Before going off the grid, Applegarth posted, "Disclaimer — I had no 'racist' or malicious intent by the photos I just uploaded. We were praising our fav sports stars Serena and Venus Williams. Did not mean to offend."
But the internet wasn't buying it.
Next time you want to "praise" your favorite athletes, try not to harken back to the days of minstrelsy.