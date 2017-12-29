Australian model and friends wear blackface to 'praise' Venus, Serena, and Kobe.

While all blackface is terrible, Australian model Sophie Applegarth's is truly, exceptionally terrible because, well, look at it.

TW: Blackface/racism @Chic_Management model Sophie Applegarth has proudly shared photos of herself and friends in blackface for a “sports stars” party pic.twitter.com/x53i1MtEqj — Lauren Ingram 🌈 (@laureningram) December 29, 2017

The Australian model and her friends attended a sports stars themed pool party, and of all the stars in all the sports, decided to go for the ones that necessitated painting their skin a different color.

For reference, here's what Applegarth usually looks like.

And when confronted with the charges of insensitivity, the girls were very understanding and open to the criticism.