Model Tess Holliday poses nude in unretouched photo to send a powerful message about equality.

Model Tess Holliday posed nude for a photo taken and posted on Instagram by her husband, Nick. The shot is taken from behind, with Holliday's face in profile, and he captioned the pic, "Women deserve respect, whether they are completely naked or covered head to toe.” Holliday then re-posted the shot on her own account.

He continued, "I'm too sick to march, so I worked on this photo we shot a few weeks ago to post today. No alterations to her body or bare face have been made," and added the hashtags, "#effyourbeautystandards #nomakeup #unretouched #womensmarch."

Holliday, 32, has posted other shots where she's wearing almost nothing, each time making the point that fat bodies are just as beautiful as thin ones.

Holliday did a stripped-down photoshoot with The Telegraph in 2016, when she was 7 months pregnant with her son, Bowie. In the accompanying article, she talked about the health stigmas attached to being big. She told the publication,