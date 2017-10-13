Advertising

When will the body-shaming trolls learn that they simply do not belong in the comments section if they don't have anything nice to say?

Model Tess Holliday is the latest body-positivity advocate to take on the trolls, after she received some rude comments on a collection of videos of herself working out.

Reunited with @mackfit & working on my 🍑🏋🏻#effyourbeautystandards #fatgirlsworkouttoo A post shared by Plus Model✨Mom✨Author✨Feminist (@tessholliday) on Oct 12, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

"Reunited with @mackfit & working on my 🍑#effyourbeautystandards #fatgirlsworkouttoo," she captioned the post, referring to her personal trainer Mack, who is seen in the videos encouraging her.

Just a few hours after that post went up on Thursday, Holliday shared a screenshot of some of the rude, uninformed, fat-shaming comments that her trolls so kindly left her. (And because Holliday is actually a kind person, she blacked out their usernames.)

Holliday captioned the image with a powerful message, starting out by explaining how her workout habits aren't anyone's business but her own.

People assume I don't work out because I don't feel the need to post it all over the gram, & the reason why? Because it's no ones business what I do with my body...It's not my place to tell others to work out either.

She then opened up about her mother, who is partially paralyzed, and how that affects her outlook on loving her body.

My mother is partially paralyzed & would love to move her body in the ways I did in my previous post, but unfortunately that's not a reality for her & so many other people. When you start to truly love yourself, you take care of your body the way YOU see fit. Live & let live y'all.

Holliday then pointed out how every time she shares an exercise video, everyone suddenly comes out of the woodwork to criticize her, when the truth is, they probably just aren't awesome enough to accept that she challenges societal norms.

Lastly, when I post about working out, then all of a sudden y'all got jokes, everyone is a doctor & trainer. Y'all just can't handle seeing someone in a plus size body that isn't deemed desirable by societies standards THRIVING & it kills y'all. Worry about your own life... #FUCKYOURBEAUTYSTANDARDS

So next time you think about messing with Tess Holliday...just don't. Seriously.

