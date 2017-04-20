Advertising

Plus-sized supermodel Tess Holliday does not need anyone's concern-trolling, especially from an Uber driver who doesn't even know her. Recently she found herself being fat-shamed by an Uber driver who asked her about her cholesterol, assuming that because she was big, she must be unhealthy.

Tess Holliday took a video of the Uber driver asking her some prying questions, to which she responds that she's perfectly healthy, thank you very much. As a result, she claims she plans to boycott the car service, writing in the caption of her Instagram post,

Hey @Uber I don't pay more to use your "black car" service to be told that there's no way I could possibly be healthy because I'm fat & then questioning it. No one should have to tolerate this at any level of the services you offer. I'm fat. I also have a fat wallet & will no longer be using your services. Ever.

Uber gave a statement to Mashable, saying, We expect all riders and drivers to treat each other with respect as laid out in our Community Guidelines."

